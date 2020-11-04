Open link in new tab separate stack
ChaayaBandara
When my stack is already arrange I don't want to disturb the current stack arrangement. But if there is something special, I need to open that link in a new window within a separate stack without disturbing stack arrangement.
@ChaayaBandara I would like this option also. In fact i have changed my default to NOT open in stacks as default, because of so many times when i need to do exactly what you wrote.
Pesala Ambassador
@ChaayaBandara Right-click on the link, Open in new window.
This is quite similar to my https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52487/refresh-tab-stack-and-limit-tiled-layout-options suggestion here. But in your use case you'd set a limit to the number of tabs in a stack. Should be quite trivial to implement for both use cases with some simple "if stack max tabs is greated than new number of tabs, open in a new stack with the same config as current stack" so it could have for example the same tiling layout too if so desired.
