Switching tabs by any means (e. g. F2) should also update the position of the list to quickly find that tab
Hello,
most of the time I have a lot of open tabs and I really often use F2 for getting the right tab to focus. What I am missing is that the list of tabs (I use the tab list on the right side) is also updating towards the position where the tab I just selected via F2 is located. I don't know if there is a option for or any shortcut but it would be really helpful for the navigation of many tabs.
Kind regards,
Paul
SteveRoseWgtn
Yes, I would like the current/active tab to scroll into view when I change to it or open it.
dupe: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/202414
Pls vote, & here is the js mod solution until V dev implant it: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/447740
