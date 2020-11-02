Refresh tab stack and limit tiled layout options
-
I'd like to see the following:
- Refresh tab stack option, both as kb shortcut and as menu option when you right click a tab stack. Now I have to Ctrl+click the stack to highlight it and then select "refresh X tabs" from the menu. Having a single click option for refreshing all tabs in the stack would be useful.
- Limit the number of tabs in a tiled layout. For example often it's not useful to open more than X number of tabs in a grid or vertical/horizontal split layout because each tab becomes too small or their order gets shuffled around. Letting you either select an option per tiled setup or define a limit per layout would be good. When limit is exceeded, you just get a new tab. Or a new tab stack with the same layout.
-
Please vote for the existing feature request: Reload Tab Stack Option
-
-
-
