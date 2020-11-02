Read web page content aloud
I'd like to see Edge's "Read aloud" feature in Vivaldi. It lets you listen to the text of a web page being read out loud through your speakers.
balachandarsmr
With this feature we could listen the articles in dark instead of reading them.
I'd like to add my voice to this request. Read-aloud and the always visible forward button are the two reasons that make me cheat on Vivaldi with Edge.
Agreed, this would be a very handy feature, especially on mobile
Yep... We want that ️️
Ronee Translator
It would be great
+1 would be a very handy and welcome feature.
Up! It would be very usefull feature.