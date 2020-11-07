(Option) Show sidebar button on v-menu
-
So you can
still access it even on potrait modesee more of the active url
-
Now the button is on the addressbar which is already a good thing ^^
-
Then would the FR be considered as "Done"?
-
@Zalex108 Yeah, after the ability to choose if place on urlfield [current] or the v-menu [option] would be done
-
@Hadden89 said in (Option) Show sidebar button on v-menu:
@Zalex108 Yeah, after the ability to choose if place on urlfield [current] or the v-menu [option] would be done
xDDD
Updated,
Ok!
:smiling_face_with_open_mouth_smiling_eyes:
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests