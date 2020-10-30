avoid to lose setting when you release big update
vivaldisuggestions
is not the first time that i needed to reconfigure all extension and setting from 0 again, once i installed such update. is so annoying and happens only with you.
Settings and extensions are always kept upon update.
I suspect you did something wrong, like installing as standalone or for another user. Maybe check if you have 2 versions of Vivaldi installed.
vivaldisuggestions
@iAN-CooG this happened on multiple macs and mac user with the switch from .2 to .3.
on macs you just need to drag drop to /application, no pkg or other. at the end vivaldi updated it automatically, i haven't installed .3 manually.
no problems with bookmarks
