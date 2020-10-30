The address field & quick commands should have, apart from the option to in/ex-clude history, also a possibility to control how far in history to search (e.g. session-only, 1 day/week/month, all history). It could be one setting for both, or two separate settings.

Why this? I usually only want to access my most recent (this session/day) history, w/o the rest cluttering the list; but sometimes I also want to search through all my history, however far into the past it goes.