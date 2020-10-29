Option to move the vivaldi menu to bottom toolbar
souravchak008
please add the vivaldi menu at bottom, it'll be helpful
luetage Supporters Soprano
@souravchak008 This has already been implemented. In Vivaldi settings activate “Address Bar At Bottom.” The address bar includes the menu and will therefore display at bottom.
souravchak008
I know but for that I have to move the whole address bar at bottom, in brave browser they implemented it very well.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@souravchak008 This means you want to be ale to move the menu to the toolbar at bottom. You should maybe reword your feature request to make this more obvious.l
souravchak008
ok, thanks
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
