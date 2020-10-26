Speed Dial thumbnail presets
-
MoosMas Ambassador
When switching from a dark to a light theme, the thumbnails stay the same. It would be really useful if we could set thumbnail presets, for example to load thumbnails with a white background or a black one.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Themes on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests