Keep Tabs Hibernated Even When Clicking Them
isaacjara17
Is there any way to keep the tabs hibernated even when clicking them? I find it pretty annoying when I accidentally click a hibernated tab and have to hibernate it again. This, along with the option for the tab to self-hibernate after X hours, is the only reason I still use The Great Suspender, so it would save me a lot of RAM if this feature was implemented
@isaacjara17 How does the extension handle it when you click on a suspended tab? Does it say "this tab is suspended, please click to activate"?
I'm not sure many users would like to have to do an extra click to activate a tab, just because some users accidentally sometimes click the wrong tab
isaacjara17
@Pathduck It appears like this, but it shouldn't be mandatory, of course. It would obviously have to be customizable, to give users the option to have or not to have the extra screen. I'm sure that if you give the option, many users will like it and the others will just not turn it on. It's a win-win!
Hey folks, this works grate https://github.com/aciidic/thegreatsuspender-notrack / https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/the-great-suspender-notra/ahkbmjhfoplmfkpncgoedjgkajkehcgo
unfortunately, just a heads up - the program isn't being developed anymore. Such a pity.
gustavotrott
This option would make it possible to "Hibernate current tab".
Currently I'm using this extension to do it https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/tab-suspender/fiabciakcmgepblmdkmemdbbkilneeeh
It allows you to Unsuspend only when click on the page.. and also let you choose a Hotkey to suspend the current tab.
I would prefer to use the native feature if it had this options..
@gustavotrott batter then TGS