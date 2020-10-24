I have new tabs set to open at the end of the tabs list. When I open a new tab, I have to scroll back down in the Window panel in order to see the new tab(s). This is a bit annoying and it'd be nice if Vivaldi would keep the window panel scrolled to the bottom if it's already scrolled there.

This is of course only a minor issue, but I think effort being put into smaller things like this helps improve the overall feel of the browser.