Window panel: stay scrolled to bottom when new tabs/windows are opened
I have new tabs set to open at the end of the tabs list. When I open a new tab, I have to scroll back down in the Window panel in order to see the new tab(s). This is a bit annoying and it'd be nice if Vivaldi would keep the window panel scrolled to the bottom if it's already scrolled there.
This is of course only a minor issue, but I think effort being put into smaller things like this helps improve the overall feel of the browser.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests