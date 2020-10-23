Option to drag some word to tab and search
It exists in Chrome, Edge and Opera.
But it's not in Vivaldi. It's so uncomfortable.
I always use that function. That's the only reason I don't use Vivaldi.
↓ chrome
↓ opera
↓ edge
Please add the function to Vivaldi.
Thank you
Please vote for the existing feature request:
