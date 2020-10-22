See open Tabs, same computer different win user
lukasadrian
Hi,
I have 2 users on my Windows, both working with the same Vivaldi user account.
Is that possible to see the opened Tabs from the other Windows user? I see in the web panel just my cellphone and my current opened Tabs, not from the tabs from the other user.
It looks like Vivaldi uses just the vivaldi username and the computername, not the OS username.
Is that possible?
Thanks and regards
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lukasadrian When you log in to Sync, you fill out the Device Name, try giving a different name.
lukasadrian
@Pathduck Thanks! I thought I can not change it.
