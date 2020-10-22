Sync the Menu Customization
-
lukasadrian
Unfortunately there is no sync for the new function in the newest version (3.4.2066.76)
-
-
I absolutely agree. It’s such a pain to re-configure everything everytime.
-
AshSimmonds
Please prioritise this - I now use Vivaldi on at least 4 different devices (and more in the future), but only one of them is set up how I want because it takes hours to get right.
(coming from: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74903/right-click-context-menu-sync-can-it )
-
AshSimmonds
Bump - am now using Vivaldi on 4 more devices/OS's.
-
lukasadrian
Still nothing happening? If yes there is no use for the Menu Customization.
-
andrzej.dus
Yep, that's really painful.