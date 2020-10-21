Open the tabs inside the bookmarks folders with ctrl+click
nazariansani
Hello, please add the feature to open tabs in the bookmarks folder by ctrl + click on folders.
This feature is available in the Firefox browser.
nazariansani
please attention this topic,
Can you add this feature to the browser as well?
ctrl+Click in Bookmark folder : Open tabs Inside folder
Pesala Ambassador
@nazariansani Middle-click already does this, but it would be good if Ctrl+Click also worked as not everyone has a MMB.
One can get a lot more options from the right-click menu:
- Open in New Tab
- Open in Background Tab
- Open (reusing the current tab for the first bookmark)
- Open in New Window
- Open in New Private Window
In a list like that, ctrl-click is used to select multiple items. This is standard behavior across apps and operating systems. A very standard UI design paradigm. For now, you can also open bookmarks on a new tab using the context menu. If this request is implemented, surely it'll be a non-default option. Also, hasn't this already been requested? I could be mistaken, but I recall a similar discussion.
