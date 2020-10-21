Not what I was playing your game it's got me thinking
chrono1111
Not when I was playing your game this got me thinking HTML5 games are pretty popular right now especially since the cross platform and you don't have to worry about compatibility from different devices has every web browser run HTML5 so I was thinking why not integrated launcher for HTML5 games in Vivaldi as far as I'm aware this will be the only browser that has such a feature and it might open a market to The Gaming Community guess I'm interested in using it tell me what you think
@chrono1111 , I don't know if it would be necessary, as I don't see an advantage over having favorite pages with Html5 Games in bookmarks or in the Webpanel, f.Example https://html5games.com or https://www.1001juegos.com
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
