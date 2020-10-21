Markdown full page previewer [Split mode]
When editing a note we can choose between text (code) or view.
A button to enable vertical split mode - similar to how nodebb do for the comments - will allow a quicker edit of those.
legobuilder26
Like the preview in the forum?
@legobuilder26 Yes, but vertical as otherwise the preview would be too shrinked.
A Former User
@Hadden89 said in Markdown full page previewer [Split mode]:
vertical
Toggleable.
@potmeklecbohdan Of course
As a workaround: You can already kind of do this by having the notes panel open as well as the full page editor.
