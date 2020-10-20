Ability to drag bookmarks into folders and drag folders/bookmarks out of other folders
-
This is necessary for anyone trying to organize bookmarks without pressing CTRL+B to go to the bookmarks page where you can actually do this. Native chromium does bookmark & bookmark folder dragging well already, I don't know why this was changed when there doesn't appear to be any alternative feature that it was changed in order to support.
-
@formbreak I don't understand your subject title.These functions work fine for me already, & have done so for 2/3 of forever. My comment pertains especially to the Bookmarks Panel, wherein i do probably 85%+ of my BM management.
Maybe you are instead referring to the address-bar BM saver drop-down? If so, then i'd readily agree that area needs heaps of improvements.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@formbreak Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
- Help on Feature Requests
- Vivaldi Help
- Forum Markdown Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Bug Reports
- Modding Vivaldi
- Web Panels
- Vivaldi for Android
- Snapshot vs Stable
- Vivaldi's Business Model
This is a duplicate of the existing feature request: Drag Configurable Bookmarks Bar Folder Menus.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests