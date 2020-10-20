Option to use square icons on speed dial pages
datdinhquoc
Too many, or most of all, website icons fit in squares. And I usually use icons for speed dial bookmarks instead of web page thumbnails.
The matter is, speed dial bookmarks are not squares, all square/circled icons are cut by a little bit below.
We need an option to use square bookmark items on speed dial pages.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests