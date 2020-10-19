Dark Theme | Upon Flag
Hi,
How about to modify the current Flag
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-darkadding a Color Palette to choose other BackGround Colours?
Current one
[Black]is too Dark.
And BackGround modifying Extensions interferes on WebSites loading speed.
Thank you.
