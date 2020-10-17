On 64 bit OS, In private mode, implement FileSystemAPI to store in memory
-
Lately I tried to download a large file from mega.nz using vivaldi in private mode.
I encountered some problems, and apparently there is a limit on the storage amount allowed in private mode.
Considering most machines today have a lot of RAM, I would suggest that on 64 bit OS, FileSystemAPI will be implement to store any data that should be written to the temporary cache/data store, so it would be saved into memory, and not to the disk.
(Using key->blob map)
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests