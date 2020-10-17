Back and next page switching via gestures
-
Two finger swipe towards the right to go back a page
Two finger swipe towards the left to redo the page/travel forward to the new one
Note: These gestures are done via the touchpad.
Bonus: Maybe even on touchscreen laptops too?
It's the only thing I miss from other browsers...
-
@Naesris
I know there is a master bug for touchscreens - I guess you mean the laptop monitor - so this could be a bug rather than a feature as the touch should be treated as a pointing device.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests