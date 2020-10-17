Close tabs above/below items in Window panel
keeganwitt
I think it's be great if the Window panel had "Close tabs below" and "Close tabs above" menu items on the menu that is shown when you right-click a tab.
Agreed. The window panel is very strange when the context menu of the tabs is completely different to the actual tab context menu.
