I have Google Hangouts assigned to a web panel and would like the ability to actually use the popout feature. There are several bugs actually with the use of Hangouts in the web panel (relating to text insertion not happening etc.) but I don't consider them as important because popping out the chats into windows would avoid that while still using the panel to initiate conversation. It also means I can keep the panel at a convenient width. However the pop-out button (shown with a red square around it) doesn't create a new window. Nothing happens when it is clicked inside a web panel.
I like this idea too. Pop-outing panels. Please look also this this.
