Mark tabs with a clock icon overlay if they are set to "periodic reload"...
Please mark tabs with a clock icon overlay if they are set to "periodic reload".
[bug reported VB-73227]
Pesala Ambassador
@TsunamiZ They are already marked with a progress bar, which is much more useful than a clock icon.
derDay Supporters
@Pesala
the progress bar is a cool design decision (I like it), but often it's not remarkable enough for me, so a additional icon would be better
