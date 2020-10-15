Option to Disable in-browser "Tab Closed" Notification
haleakalari
When using Vivaldi with the vanilla AOSP keyboard, the in-browser textual notification which appears when closing a tab routinely interferes with keyboard usage. For example, if one attempts to enter an address into the address bar directly after closing a tab, the virtual keyboard becomes deactivated and hidden when the tab closed notification expires, and one must re-enter the address they were initially typing. This happens every time. For reference, I am using Vivaldi on a recent build of LineageOS, but I have seen this happen under other ROMs that ship with the AOSP keyboard as well.
The issue is still present today: when closing a tab, a toast appears at the bottom saying "Closed My Tab Name". When this toast is visible, Google GBoard's tap-to-search doesn't work, and when the toast disappears, if the user is typing in the address bar, then the field will lose focus and lose everything that was typed, and the keyboard will be closed. This is annoying when you want to continue browsing to a different website right after closing the previous one.
It also happens with an external physical keyboard, so it may be unrelated to GBoard per se. I haven't yet tested with another virtual keyboard.
Vivaldi 4.0.2313.15
GBoard 10.6.02.371892758-release-arm64-v8a
Android 10.3.11 on OnePlus 6 (well, OxygenOS)
