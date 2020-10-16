Mark cookies link as link to options
If the page-specific topics (certificates, cookies, website settings) could be recognised as "buttons", that would have had saved me a lot of anger. Clicking on the lock symbol in the address bar did not look like an entrance to further settings, e.g. for cookie black or whitelisting of the respective page.
Therefore, my feature request is to mark the clickable links "Certificates", "Cookies", and "Website settings" not only as a label, but as a button.
Pesala Ambassador
@SieghardW The URL field buttons have tooltips like other buttons.
