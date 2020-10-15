Configurable action for middle click on empty tabbar space
Currently middle click on empty space in tabbar does the same as double left click, e.g. opens new tab.
I think it makes sense to assign a different action. For example, closing current tab, or reopening the last closed - it better to be configured from browser's settings.
I use tab bar on the left side and when I close the tab with middle click, sometimes I miss and open a new tab, this is annoying. I want to have an option to disable this behavior.
Pesala Ambassador
@emvaized Middle-click on the Trash Can will reopen the last closed tab.
See also: Configurable Middle-click (e.g. open Tabs in Foreground).
Middle-click does already open a new tab in the foreground, but not if the tabs are on the top.
On Opera 12.18, middle-click can be configured to open a tab or search with the clipboard contents.
