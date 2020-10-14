Add an auto restart countdown with preset value and name in status bar
mizouniihichem Translator
i would like to have a countdown in the middle of statue bar that resets itself automatically with a preset value and name ,, That actually would be useful in many ways such as a water reminder to help me stay hydrated there is an extension for that called ''stay hydrated'' but with that concept of an auto countdown in the middle of taskbar that can be customised and restarted automatically will be useful in a million ways !!! thank you all.
mizouniihichem Translator
@Gwen-Dragon thanks
