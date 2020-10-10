If your download don't work, this is the reason
barbudo2005
Chrome is blocking downloads? Here is why!
https://www.ghacks.net/2020/10/08/chrome-is-blocking-downloads-here-is-why/
by Martin Brinkmann on October 08, 2020 in Google Chrome - Last Update: October 08, 2020 - 39 comments
If you have upgraded the Google Chrome browser to version 86, released on October 6, 2020, you may have noticed that some file downloads don't work anymore in the browser. You click on the download link and nothing happens. Chrome does not display a notification and there is virtually no information that explains what is happening, or not happening in this case. A check of the downloads page of the browser does not even list the file.
The fact that nothing happens can be confusing to users, as the expectation is that the download should begin after clicking on the link.
Google announced in early 2020 that it will block content that is served via the insecure HTTP if the originating page uses HTTPS. The company decided to roll out the feature gradually by adding more and more file types to the blocklist. Executable files, e.g. .exe or .bat, are the first file types to be blocked, and the release of Chrome 86 put that block in place. Future versions of Chrome will block non-executable file types such as PDF, ZIP, or JPG files.
I really detest this kind of heavy-handed breaking of basic web functions typical of Google. I find it condescending to treat all users like fools who needs hand-holding to be protected from their own stupidity. Some of us are perfectly capable of making our own decisions when it comes to security.
This is just another way to "streamline" the web for the consumer, making them feel "safe enough" to continue the mindless online shopping spree while data mining companies accumulate a wealth of information on each and every one of us.
Given that Vivaldi is supposed to be a company that does not have such a condescending view of users and actually consider us to have the intelligence to make our own decisions, I hope that Vivaldi will not force this upon us - unless they already have
I have a basic test page I use to test stuff like this, for some reason insecure cross-domain downloads still work there. Even FTP, but I've allowed that in the flags. However I see now that creating another test page the "insecure" downloads do not work when clicked.
No idea about the difference, maybe my site using Let's Encrypt makes a difference?
@Pathduck said in If your download don't work, this is the reason:
Vivaldi is supposed to be a company that does not have such a condescending view of users and actually consider us to have the intelligence to make our own decisions
Re the browser... yep.
Re the forum... not so much, recently... so that's a nope.
block content that is served via the insecure HTTP if the originating page uses HTTPS
I searched the Flags for
http, but didn't see anything which overtly seemed relevant here.
I note that article also says:
For now, a browser like Firefox, Internet Explorer, Brave, Vivaldi, the new Edge, or Opera all allow the download
@Steffie Do the test pages I posted work for you?
@Pathduck Well, you'll have to help me understand this pls.
Link 1
@Steffie Well tested
You didn't have to test the SFTP/Flash/mailto/FTP/Iframe stuff, but well done anyway
Interestingly the Flash download link worked for you - it's been a pet peeve of me for a very long time that for some reason Vivaldi (Chromium most likely) outright blocks links to just the Flash download page. Apparently not for everyone. Do you allow Flash everywhere by any chance?
The SFTP link is for testing whether custom protocols like
sftp://works. It should (if it's configured on your system) open your chosen program for SFTP/SCP transfers.
The main test was the "insecure" download EXE file and (as expected) it worked on my test page but fails on the W3Schools page. Which is weird and I don't quite understand why yet.
Dr.Flay Translator
This has been in the pipeline for a while and there was ample warning.
A warning which most will not have seen unless they read the tech sites.
Just like all those using cloudflare that are still not using DNSSec even though it has been given to them.
Try https://www.eff.org/https-everywhere
It should try and get the HTTPS version of a link if available, but will obviously not help if there is none.
-
@barbudo2005 said in If your download don't work, this is the reason:
The fact that nothing happens can be confusing to users
I wonder who made the decision to remove the warning message stating that it was blocked??
-
I found out the reason why http downloads from the second test site isn't working. The following errors/warnings are logged in the console:
Subresource requests using legacy protocols (like `ftp:`) are blocked. Please deliver web-accessible resources over modern protocols like HTTPS. See https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5709390967472128 for details. Mixed Content: The page at 'https://www.w3schools.com/code/tryit.asp?filename=GJKX1UQ3FQF1' was loaded over HTTPS, but requested an insecure resource 'http://ftp.sunet.se/mirror/ftp.chiark.greenend.org.uk/putty/putty-latest/w32/putty.zip'. This request has been blocked; the content must be served over HTTPS.
Note that ZIP files are also blocked. And not giving any feedback to the user is just rude.
At the moment it looks like Vivaldi at least is only blocking http downloads from secure pages if the link is located in a sub-resource (i.e. Iframe)?
Here's another test site I found from the article about the issue:
https://sites.google.com/site/heroes3hd/eng/download
Downloads work there.
I'm actually struggling to find any more example sites apart from the ones I've made myself. Which is probably a good indication that it will not be a major problem for most. But it's still extremely wrong to break basic web functions like this, and without any warning to the user at all.
-
If downloads stops silently, the cause can be loading from mixed content (page with SSL/https and download with http).
This is a bad Chromium security "feature" and will not be fixed as i can read at https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1242440
-
@doctorg That thread (which is still going) speaks to the silent nature of it, which Vivaldi is often far worse at than Chrome (at least Chrome gives you a clue sometimes).
But that's a smaller problem now, believe it or not. A more fundamental one is that as of 5.0 Vivaldi no longer lets you download files from such a site even when you go out of your way to adjust the "Insecure content" site setting to Allow. It just continues to silently fail.
That's a major problem, because it forces you to another browser.
Example (any of the IPv4 links):
https://www.thinkbroadband.com/download
-
@rseiler No need to go very far out of your way to download a file from that site:
- Right-click, Copy link address
http://ipv4.download.thinkbroadband.com/5MB.zip
- Paste and go
However, the Zip files are not valid archives according to the latest version of 7-Zip.
-
The broken download in Vivaldi from URLs without SSL is a nasty issue.
Chromium core download manager is bad, and there seems no fix for Vivaldi devs to circumvent.
Firefox works nicely with these sites.
I use a second browser for downloads in such case instead of getting angry about the Vivaldi download bug.
-
Streptococcus
Why would someone setting up a site set the main page as HTTPS, but make their own download links use HTTP? That does not make sense to me. What would be the case if the downloads are hotlinked from another site?
-
@streptococcus said in If your download don't work, this is the reason:
Why would someone setting up a site set the main page as HTTPS, but make their own download links use HTTP?
That are webmasters with less knowledge.
-
Dr.Flay Translator
Most of the time the reason for mixed links is because the site was originally written for just HTTP, and the links are "explicit" rather than "relative".
This means the site owner must manually find all the old links to update them.
If relative links are used they can make 1 change to the base URL that is then reflected across all the other links.
Sometimes the downloads are stored on a different server or domain, and the extra domain has yet to get a certificate.
Someone did propose a viable solution to secure downloads from HTTP sources.
An RFC with an example extension, and site with example downloads is available, but (and it is a huge BUT), the acronym for the system is "TLDR", so you cannot find it with search engines, unless you know of it and have a direct link it may as well not exist.
Personally I use a proper download manager with multi-threaded downloading, and a genuine ability to continue a stalled or paused download.
My choices are MiPony (also supports those annoying upload sites), and Shareaza (also supports p2p networks).