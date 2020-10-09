App mode
After Spotify kept breaking in Vivaldi I tried edge. Please create something similar to their app mode but also supports multiple tabs. It's very sleek and minimalist. If this is possible already in Vivaldi can someone please point me in the right direction or instruct me on how to recreate it?
Vincent500
@AdamGould I think you mean so called Progressive Web Apps (PWA's). To enable those in Vivaldi do the following:
- Go to vivaldi://experiments/
- Enable "menu entry for installing progressive web apps"
- Go to Spotify in this example, right-click on the tab and at the bottom you can find "install Spotify".
- On windows, open the start menu and search for spotify and it should be listed under apps.
Note it is still listed as experimental. It works fine for most PWA's already though.
Also, I also noticed that Spotify keeps breaking in Vivaldi (haven't tested it in other chromium browsers yet). I just installed their windows app.
antoine.luboz
@Vincent500 said in App mode:
noticed that Spotify keeps breaking in Vivaldi (haven'
That works fine but only on the first launch. For the first launch, the PWA is packaged in a nice layout and its icon is displayed in the Windows task bar.
For the second launch, it is opened as a regular webpage (in a specific window though but not the PWA one) and the icon is not showed in the task bar, but the page is displayed under a regular Vivaldi icon.
Here are some screenshots with Google Photo's website.
Any fix?
Vincent500
@antoine-luboz said in App mode:
Any fix?
Nope but it is already reported as a bug, see the link below.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/50220/pwa-looks-different-when-starting
Thanks @Vincent500 I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for when the bug gets fixed and switch back over once that is done. Edge does have an edge in this case but I'm addicted to the mouse gestures that Vivaldi offers. I use the browser Spotify because I use ublock for it. It works fine on other chromium browsers though.
Vincent500
@AdamGould, I just searched and it seems that the Spotify trouble is already reported as a bug so they are aware of it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51611/spotify-trouble
@AdamGould said in App mode:
but I'm addicted to the mouse gestures that Vivaldi offers
Yep, I know the feeling. I can't switch either to another browser because of some unique Vivaldi features
Looks like this is a slightly older thread but just wanted to jump in here and say that having "app mode" for all websites (even non PWAs) would be a huge thing for me. There are plenty of websites I use like apps with Edge and it supports it for literally anything which is really useful.
