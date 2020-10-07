Custom image for settings page.
Howdy forum.
Not entirely certain if this is possible but is there a way to place a custom image within the settings window at all.if not then it would be a nice feature.
thanks.
Can you explain, why you need a "Custom image for settings page" (mabe an example?)
Because... if have no idea what you mean???
As you can see from my image i have a chosen colour background to my settings.i was wondering if a custom picture could be used here instead of just a colour.?
@Priest72 As far as i know... No. I don't know why either. Thats a settings side and not an Event.
This might be a rather straightforward css mod.
