Allow separate alignment of pinned tabs in tab bar
It would be helpful if pinned tabs could be separated from regular tabs by different horizontal alignment, in order to get a better visual seperation of the "permanent" and the "temporary" stuff. The other suggestion of allowing Tab Dividers could be another solution to achieve the same goal.
@Tuexss FYI, until this becomes a native V option...
/* Make pinned tabs only show as icons https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/340580 */ .tab-position { position: static !important; display: inline !important; } .tab.pinned { background-color: var(--colorBg); display: table-cell; } .tab.pinned .tab-header { padding: 6px; } .tab.pinned .title, .tab.pinned .close { display: none; } .newtab { top: inherit !important; } .tab.tab-group { border-top-width: 0px !important; } .tab-group-indicator { position: static !important; display: flex !important; } .tab-indicator { border-top-width: 1px !important; border-bottom-width: 1px !important; height: 5px !important; }
I just wish the pinned tabs would be always visible so that the unpinned tabs scroll underneath the pinned ones.
@MichaelRx Again, not ideal atm, but you also have another option; using the Window Panel as a quasi-TreeStyleTab UI:
