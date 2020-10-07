Open folder in new window does not open bookmarks below the first level
-
My usecase is that I have a folder of ~5-10 entries, which may have folders which themselves contain some bookmarks too.
I would expect that all of them (5-20) would open in a New Window.
For bonus points, with single-level nesting, bookmarks of the child folder would open in a tab stack.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests