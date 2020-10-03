a few feature suggestions on UX for tablet
furkanunluturk
i'm not quite good at writing in English so please excuse me for that
- auto switch acording to current orientation
I use two browsers: DuckDuckGo for portrait (mobile), Vivaldi for landscape (desktop). i'd love to use only one browser (Vivaldi) with an option to automatically switch to desktop/mobile version of the website according to current screen orientation (portrait/landscape).
a user case example:
user starts browsing with portrait mode (with a tablet on his/her hand), goes to a website (for example m.X.com) and then suddenly wants to move his/her device on a table, sitting on a chair, connecting his/her physical keyboard and bluetooth mouse. he/she is actually switching to desktop mode (setup) and the browser suit its book and switches the website to dekstop view (X.com)
- exit button
that's a real missing for tablet users. when we are on desktop setup, it's hard to reach "Exit" through the menu (V logo) which is at the top-right corner.
- ready-to-search on new tab
whenever i open a new tab i have to tap the address bar to search. i think that's a real user-pain.
