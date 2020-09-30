Floating vertical action bar
Hi there,
I'd appreciate taking a floating vertical action bar into consideration.
The bottom bar is great and also the tab management, however the additional functions like "Open new tab" and "Tab overview" (which are currently on the right side and therefore difficult to reach with the thumb) should also be on the left side, so the address bar would not be so cluttered.
A solution would be a customizable floating vertical action bar on the left with all these actions including
- Open new tab
- Tab overview
- Bookmarks
- Speed dial
- and others like close (x) previous tab (<-), next tab (->), scroll to top/bottom (^/v)
What are your thoughts about such a feature?
Regards,
glx
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests