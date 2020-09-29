Tab menu in Panel
About what it says on the can. I like having my Tab bar off as it's way cleaner, but i can't have it set to right or left and have it be expandable/contractable. The "Window" panel kind of does the same job, but the Tab list you can set to any side of the screen is much nicer, and it'd be nice to be able to contract it into the rest of the panel.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Vyadei The window panel does this indeed and you can set it to both sides of the window. Could it be improved? Surely. Will Vivaldi introduce an additional panel for this purpose? I doubt it.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests