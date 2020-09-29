Extended Link Properties
Very lacking extended properties links to files before they are downloading, There is an excellent addition for FireFox:
Link Properties Plus WE provides extended properties for links: file size by link, last modified date, etc https://addons.mozilla.org/en/firefox/addon/link-properties-plus/
That's what it looks like http://prnt.sc/uonbu0
For Chrome, even add-ons could not be found
Pesala Ambassador
@Acerus This information is already shown in the Status Bar on hovering over a link.
Vote for Show Link Info as a Tooltip
@Pesala said in Extended Link Properties:
Status bar shows only the link to the file, but there is no information about the size or the date BEFORE the download
Pesala Ambassador
@Acerus Image hosting sites are often slow, or have ads, or images get deleted. I suggest uploading small images to your post using the last icon on the edit message toolbar.
While this would be nice, it is my experience that some web servers don't always report the size of a download before starting. That can confuse even the default download manager of a browser.
@LonM said in Extended Link Properties:
I agree, some web servers don't always report the size of a download, but many give this information and it very conveniently.
