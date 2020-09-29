Window Switcher Shortcut
It would be nice to be able to switch or cycle through Vivaldi Windows only.
Microsoft Word has a
Ctrl+F6that does this, considering how Vivaldi is multitasking friendly, hope it can be implemented.
Problem Scenario:
While working on code, I usually open up a second window to search
stackoverflowfor solutions, which can create a lot of tabs. Doing it on the same window you are working on creates a mess. After finding a solution, closing that window is a lot easier than finding tabs you want to close.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Nirose Normally window management should be handled by the desktop environment. For example Gnome has shortcuts for both switching between windows on the same desktop and windows of the same application alone for that purpose.
Pesala Ambassador
@Nirose I have a feeling that this might be hard to do, but only the developers can say.
Try stacking tabs from the same host. At least you can then close the tab stack when you're done with those tabs.
Also have new tabs open in the same stack. After doing a search on any site, e.g. DuckDuckGo, after opening the first result you click on, stack those two tabs and all future results you open will be in the same stack. You can rename the stack. No searching for tabs required when you're done with all that, just close the stack.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
You can use
Win+<number>to switch between windows of the same application located as
numberon the task bar. Obviously this would change depending on when you launch it, but if you pin the app it you can use the same key every time. You can also launch a new window with
Win+Shift+<number>.
For instance I have Vivaldi pinned as #2 so I use
Win+2to change windows.
See:
https://superuser.com/a/699846/18736
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/12445/windows-keyboard-shortcuts
But yeah Vivaldi should at least add an entry to the Window alt-menu for this purpose.
@Pathduck this is great. thanks. didn't know about the eexistence of such shortcut.
@Pathduck that only works this way if you have annoying grouping enabled, that's one of first things to disable, dock is a mistake, proper taskbar ftw (especially with grouping fully disabled but that requires third party software)
