Add a easy to find 'History and cache clear' option.
-
SartazRahi
Hey, I just love your app. I am so happy with the performance and UI design. But, I like to suggest if you could relocate the 'History and cache clean' option next to the 'Setting' option on the top right corner it would very easy to find and use. For the exact relocation I am sharing a suggesting screen shot with you. Hope you all the best! Love you guys!
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests