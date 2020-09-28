Add quick toggles for night theme
We need quick access toggle for night theme
Let's make it happen. Opera sort of has it nicely done as an example.
@walian21 There is already a quick toggle for adblock - click the in the address bar.
However, there is no dark mode quick toggle, feel free to edit your request to focus on this.
@LonM thanks. I have not realized it. It is a bit of a hidden toggle, but it is there. I edited the topic now.
