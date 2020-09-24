Tabs preview show animation
When hovering a tab, preview shows up (if enabled in Settings).
What I would like to see, is that it should show up with some nice animation, not just appear out of nowhere in the air.
I think it will improve user experience and inner satisfaction when using a browser a lot.
Good example of such an animation is Apple's latest Safari 14 - in there previews show up with nice fade-in/out animation.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
