Mute group of tabs
-
add option "Mute group of tabs" on menu when you right click on group of tabs and right click on selected tabs
-
@matiasmovie If you select the tabs first you can mute them all at once.
-
@Pesala how?
-
@matiasmovie From the context menu.
-
@Pesala I don't have this (Wycisz kartę = Mute tab)
-
@matiasmovie Make sure that you have selected the tabs first.
-
@Pesala I selected two tabs (ctrl+left click) and then right click on tab
-
@matiasmovie And are both tabs actually playing any audio? If not, there is nothing to mute.
-
@Pesala I want mute before I playing something
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests