In the right click menu for linked images, please add a bold separator or a double lined separator to help visually separate the main categories of functions for faster use. Or add icons in front of the functions to help visually categorize them.
Also, the images category should be moved to the top to prioritize access to them, because it is the category we want to use the most when right clicking images.
[bug reported VB-72248]
I think this probably falls under https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/47891/allow-editing-of-context-menus
i am requesting an official default change and the addition of bold separators and icons for visual separation for faster use.
You can cusotmise menus as needed now
