Separators for panel icons
Separators for panel icons, just like the separators for bookmarks. Allows for better organization of panel icons. Right-click the panel menu to add a separator and hold shift to rearrange just like moving the panel icons.
I need this option to separate my Vivaldi's default web panels from my own panels.
Oh yes. And also expanding separators that would allow to move some items to the bottom.
@BananaHam Both separators and flexible spacers are now available for the Panel Toolbar.
Right-click, Edit, Customise Toolbar to arrange the Panel Icons into groups as you wish.