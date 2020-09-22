Navigating further back in new tab
Hey, I like to use the "back to previous page" button in a new tab (e.g. clicking with ctrl key) in Firefox I can then go further backwards in the new tab, in Vivaldi I can't.
Would really appreciate if this is possible in Vivaldi as well
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Gwen-Dragon Yes, but you can't go any further back in the new tab that's opened. It would be nice if Vivaldi had this so +1 from me
Can be done by Clone tab + gesture back but indeed ctrl-click on the back button only opens previous url in history without inheriting the history.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
