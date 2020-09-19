Option to select visible buttons on address bar
I love having the bars at the bottom, but I miss having the backward and forward buttons visible at all times (they do appear on the bar when I switch to landscape). I'd appreciate having the option to pick which icons to show on the bar. Back and fwd buttons are more useful than the address field. In fact, the address field could be shortened and only show the badges plus the name of the site instead of a truncated url. Thanks for your work!
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
