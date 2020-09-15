Start with collapsed bookmarks every time a new browsing session is started ...
Hi - love Vivaldi, but I have one minor annoyance with it. For the bookmarks panel, every time I open the browser and open the panel, the bookmark tree looks the same as it did during the previous session. I would like for the bookmarks to look clean and uncluttered every time I open a new browsing session. Is that possible? If not, will Vivaldi's developers include an option to reset the bookmark tree in between sessions? Thank you very much.
@Omnimaxus said in Start with collapsed bookmarks every time a new browsing session is started ...:
option
That's the important word here. I hate the way you want it, & you hate the current way [= the way i want it]. Thus, were any functional change to be deployed, & in the Vivaldi tradition, it needs to be a Settings option.
