New color "inactive tab"
add a new color for an inactive tabs, then the accent color will be separated from the tabs.
@matiasmovie hi,
This looks like the same request as https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28859
Is this request the same?
@LonM I think TsunamiZ want only text color, I want background tab color separated from accent color.
I want using other color for saved bookmark (e.g. blue or green) and black for tabs background
@matiasmovie Use the code with the colors you like:
.tab-position .tab:not(.active) {background-color: #414141 !important; color: white !important;
If you want change the font and size:
font-family: Arial !important; font-size: 16px !important;
@barbudo2005 still I have a problem with this green area (I want black)
I would like to get something like this
@matiasmovie This green is the background color of your theme.
Change in Settings, Themes:
@barbudo2005 I know but I want using green accent and still get inactive tabs and area about black.
Which are the colors of your theme?
before trying using css
I don't understand. Your green area is in my case of the background color of my theme, not the accent color:
@barbudo2005 becouse I'm using "apply an accent to the frame", then active tab and adress bar with icons have same background and I'm using accent to tab background, problem is icons like saved bookmark is black too.
for example bar from firefox have colorful bookmark icon
A Former User
@matiasmovie said in New color "inactive tab":
I know but I want using green accent and still get inactive tabs and area about black.
But why? Is there anything else that uses the accent colour, except for that area?
@potmeklecbohdan I don't want using green for this area, I want using green for saved bookmark icon, rest must looking like this
thats why I want other color for background inactive tabs and area about.
maybe it's possible to change only color for this in css?
Now I'm using two themes
I found css class for saved bookmark icon and now using this
.bookmark-animated-fill {fill: var(--colorHighlightBg) !important;}
-
