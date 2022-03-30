Add Yandex search
metehanc8s9
Yandex is second most used search engine. And there is no Yandex in search engine list. You should add Yandex. At least for Turkey. It's popular search engine in Turkey. And Vivaldi hasn't Yandex option. Very bad.
//MODEDIT: edited title for clarity
mib2berlin Soprano
@metehanc8s9
Hi and Hm, add yourself easily.
RMB in Yandex search, add as search engine or manually in vivaldi://settings/search/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin not on mobile unfortunately.
mib2berlin Soprano
@LonM
Hrm, the "I post in a unknown forum area" problem again.
I am sorry @metehanc8s9
Cheers, mib
